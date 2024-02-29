The Body Shop in Halifax is set to close as brand closes 75 locations after going into administration
The health and beauty company has announced that almost 500 jobs will be cut across the country.
Administrators from FRP Advisory had already announced the closure of half of the company's brick-and-mortar stores across the UK, with seven closed on February 20.
The Body Shop in Halifax, which is located at Woolshops in the town centre, was announced today (Thursday) as one of the locations that would be closing its doors for good.
This new announcement will leave The Body Shop with 116 stores with their doors open.
The closures are expected to take place over the next four to six weeks.
Other West Yorkshire locations that are set to close include Huddersfield, Leeds White Rose and Wakefield Trinity Walk.
The stores that have already closed are Surrey Quays, Oxford Street/Bond Street, Canary Wharf, Cheapside, Nuneaton, Ashford Town Centre, and Bristol Queens Road.