The awards, sponsored by book wholesaler Gardners, celebrate stores that continue to support their local communities with bespoke book-selling and tailored initiatives.

The 59 finalists from around the country include The Book Corner, based at The Piece Hall in Halifax, which is one of four from Yorkshire to make the shortlist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Tivnan, The Bookseller managing editor and chairman of the Independent Bookshop of the Year judges, said: “If there is one thing that has been driven home by these finalists it is that independent bookshops have been one of the winners of the pandemic.

The Book Corner in Halifax is one of the finalists in the The British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year

"Indies have come through what could have been a hugely devastating time for the sector in their strongest position in decades.

"We have seen this generally in the increased numbers of indies throughout the UK and Ireland. But we also see it more specifically in these finalists with the shops’ innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity – all done in the service of local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have entered a new golden age for independent bookshops.”

The shops will compete to win their region first, before contending for the overall prize, which will be announced at The British Book Awards ceremony at Grosvenor House London on Monday, May 15.

The Book Corner in Halifax is one of the finalists in the The British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year

The overall Independent Bookshop of the Year winner will also be in the running to be crowned Book Retailer of the Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Gardner, Gardners’ UK sales manager, said: “We are so proud to be sponsoring the Independent Bookseller of the Year award for the 14th year.

"Over the last few years, book-sellers have proven themselves in the face of adversity - adapting, evolving and progressing to new heights.

"We know it hasn’t been an easy ride, but it’s amazing to see them thriving.

The Book Corner in Halifax is one of the finalists in the The British Book Awards 2023 Independent Bookshop of the Year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The list is a tough one, with every entry being a worthy winner - it could be the toughest yet.

"We’d like to wish every entry the very best of luck, and can’t wait to be part of this journey with them.”