The Cat I’th Well in Wainstalls: Chef to open new 'high-end' restaurant at popular Yorkshire pub
A new restaurant promising high-end pub food will open in West Yorkshire this weekend, promising food from created with local produce.
Marrow By RB will operate out of The Cat I’th Well in Wainstalls, and is promising high-end pub food using local suppliers. Halifax chef Rowan Boon is opening the restaurant and has partnered with Cottage Foods, Triangle Bakehouse and Craggies Farm Shop.
Dishes on the menu include local horseshoe gammon steak, handcrafted burgers and pot pies.
Rowan said: “I believe that the best food is not mass produced. When people dine out, they want the best, and that can only come from sourcing the best ingredients. We’re proud to have partnered with amazing local producers to support Yorkshire businesses.
"I’m really proud and excited to be launching my own restaurant. It’s a vision that has been years in the making. The response on social media has been overwhelmingly positive. I’m really looking forward to making Marrow by RB the place to go in Halifax.”