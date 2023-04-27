The Cross Keys in Siddal was presented with the award last night (Wednesday).

It is the third time the pub has won the title and sets the record for the most times the same pub has won the award in Calderdale.

Landlord Hugh Kirby said: “The whole team are immensely proud to be awarded the award.

Hugh Kirby and the team from The Cross Keys in Siddal

"For me personally, it is recognition of the high standards that we strive for and ultimately keep on a continual basis.”

Richard Lee, Branch Chair of Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA, said: "If I could transport the Cross Keys to where I live, I would.”

Hugh took over The Cross Keys in December 2012.

The 17th Century pub had been shut for nine months before he arrived but he was soon building an impressive reputation for providing quality real ale and a warm welcome to all.