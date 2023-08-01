The Deli: New family-run deli and sandwich shop opens with a "mission to feed" the people of popular Calderdale town
A new family-run sandwich shop has opened its doors in Hebden Bridge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
The Deli, on New Road, is serving up delicious breakfast and lunches.
Options for its breakfast butties include bacon, hash browns and hummus, and it has a host of hot meal and sandwich lunch choices.
The business says: “We are a family-run business with a mission to feed the people of Hebden Bridge.”