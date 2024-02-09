Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fleece Inn, on Westgate in Elland, is up for rent.

Owner Admiral Taverns has described it as a “stunning Grade II building in a great location” with a function room, mezzanine level and “fantastic beer garden”.

In the listing on the pub company’s website, it says: “The pub itself is a short walk away from both the town centre and the River Calder, and is surrounded by a mix of residential properties and local businesses.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside The Fleece Inn in Elland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The local population totals over 300,000 residents within a five-mile radius of the pub, giving a strong ca tchment area for potential trade.

"The Fleece boasts a beautiful beer garden with bench seating and children’s play area, along with parking for approximately 15 vehicles.

"Additional parking for approximately 10 vehicles can be found at the rear of the pub, along with separate entrances to the bar and kitchen.

“There is a good, established regular trade which provides a solid foundation for growth and the garden area provides a welcome seasonal boost during the summer months.”

The pub needs a new tenant

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also says there is a refurbishment in the pipeline: “Admiral Taverns have a planned refurbishment which will include a sympathetic upgrading of the interior fixtures and fittings throughout the pub, along with extensive work on the outdoor seating and garden areas to make the most of this fantastic feature and provide comfortable spaces for year-round use – extending the patio areas to the front of the pub and providing additional covered seating, festoon lighting and heating.”