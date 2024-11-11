Councillors have imposed extra licensing conditions on a Halifax pub after complaints from residents.

People living near The Flying Pig on Crag Lane in Wheatley complained about excessive noise including loud music, some customers using private driveways to park, drugs, and drinking after hours.

Calderdale Council’s licensing sub-committee heard there is the prospect of the venue being under new ownership of the pub’s manager and her partner, and he told councillors that in the 14 months of her tenure much has improved.

But Calderdale’s community protection team supported residents’ call for action.

Calderdale Council were asked to review the licence after complaints

The councillors were told many of the incidents referred to in their review report happened in 2021 or 2022, including an incident where a fight broke out between some regulars and some attending an 18th birthday party at the Flying Pig.

New conditions imposed by the councillors include external windows and doors being closed when entertainment was being provided, and no noise or littering allowed outside at any time.

No music is to be played in the pub’s outside area and noise limiting devices must be used at all times.

The pub’s curtilage must be kept clean and tidy, agreed the councillors.

Parties involved have 21 days to appeal the decision at magistrates’ court if they disagree.

Residents said they were not trying to close the pub down but wanted it to be run within the law and said it has been operated in an “unprofessional” manner.

Parking problems emanated from when parking spaces previously there when it was a social club had been replaced by seating, councillors heard.

Loudspeakers were being used all the time even for recorded music, and glasses and bottles were being left in driveways, said residents.

Current premises licence holder Linzy Rhodes said another neighbour had no issues with the pub.

Councillors heard under the tenure – starting in September last year – of a new pub manager, incidents were less frequent and she and her partner were in the process of buying the business.

The partner said the licence has been “strictly adhered to” in that time and outdoor areas had been monitored.