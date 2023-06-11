News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
When will heatwave end as Met Office issue more rain & storm warnings
Nicola Sturgeon arrested in connection with SNP investigation
Eight teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death
Three Brits missing after boat bursts into flames in Egypt
British woman shot and partner killed by armed intruders
Dog walker ‘lucky to be alive’ after being bitten by a snake

The Friendly in Ovenden: 'We're so sorry it's come to this' says landlord of popular Halifax pub having to shut in a few weeks

A well-liked Halifax pub is closing.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 19:53 BST

The Friendly, in Ovenden, is shutting on July 3, with the current licensee saying he just cannot afford a massive hike in the pub’s rent from £10,000 a year to £27,000.

Stuart Davis, who has had the pub since 2021 and also runs several other pubs in Leeds, said “We’re just so sorry that is has come to this. There’s just nothing we can do.

"I want to thank all the customers who have supported us.”

The Friendly on Ovenden Road in HalifaxThe Friendly on Ovenden Road in Halifax
The Friendly on Ovenden Road in Halifax
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Admiral Taverns, who own The Friendly, are advertising it as available for an annual rent of £27,000.

Read more about The Shakespeare Deluxe Hotel and Restaurant: New hotel and eatery creating Caribbean corner with jerk chicken and reggae music in Halifax town centre HERE

Related topics:OvendenHalifaxLeedsRestaurantCaribbean