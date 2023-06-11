The Friendly, in Ovenden, is shutting on July 3, with the current licensee saying he just cannot afford a massive hike in the pub’s rent from £10,000 a year to £27,000.

Stuart Davis, who has had the pub since 2021 and also runs several other pubs in Leeds, said “We’re just so sorry that is has come to this. There’s just nothing we can do.

"I want to thank all the customers who have supported us.”

The Friendly on Ovenden Road in Halifax

Admiral Taverns, who own The Friendly, are advertising it as available for an annual rent of £27,000.