News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office issues yellow heat warning as temperatures set to soar
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays

The Grayston Unity: Halifax bar and music venue wins £25,000 towards wheelchair access when it moves across town to bigger premises

A Halifax bar and music venue has been awarded £25,000 to help ensure it will be wheelchair accessible when it moves across the town centre.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:00 BST- 1 min read

The Grayston Unity, currently at Wesley Court, has been given the cash by The National Lottery/Arts Council Supporting Grassroots Live Music.

It will go towards a wheelchair platform at the bar’s new premises in Horton Street, where it plans to open in October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael and Jess Ainsworth, owners of The Grayston Unity, said: “We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy the arts and music in our community.

Michael Ainsworth at The Grayston UnityMichael Ainsworth at The Grayston Unity
Michael Ainsworth at The Grayston Unity
Most Popular

“We are very grateful and pleased to have been awarded the funding to not only make us accessible as a venue but also for the opportunities it will lead to us working with groups excluded from live music venues due to the access issues.”

The bar will work alongside Visits Unlimited – a Yorkshire-based social enterprise leading the way in improving access for disabled people.

This week The Grayston Unity announced it would be bringing another show to Halifax Minster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wassail with Jon Boden and Eliza Carthy will take be performed in the candlelit 12th Century church on December 11.

The two stars of the UK folk scene are touring as duo for the first time, presenting seasonal and traditional material on a stage decorated for the occasion.

Tickets are £25 and available from the See Tickets website .

The Grayston Unity is also organising a second mini-festival at venues across Halifax Town Centre and hosting a show by members of 90s indie superstars The Bluetones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For updates on The Grayston Unity’s move and music across the summer, visit thegraystonunity.co.uk

Read More
HERE
Related topics:HalifaxNational LotteryYorkshire