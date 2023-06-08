The Grayston Unity, currently at Wesley Court, has been given the cash by The National Lottery/Arts Council Supporting Grassroots Live Music.

It will go towards a wheelchair platform at the bar’s new premises in Horton Street, where it plans to open in October.

Michael and Jess Ainsworth, owners of The Grayston Unity, said: “We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy the arts and music in our community.

Michael Ainsworth at The Grayston Unity

“We are very grateful and pleased to have been awarded the funding to not only make us accessible as a venue but also for the opportunities it will lead to us working with groups excluded from live music venues due to the access issues.”

The bar will work alongside Visits Unlimited – a Yorkshire-based social enterprise leading the way in improving access for disabled people.

This week The Grayston Unity announced it would be bringing another show to Halifax Minster.

The Wassail with Jon Boden and Eliza Carthy will take be performed in the candlelit 12th Century church on December 11.

The two stars of the UK folk scene are touring as duo for the first time, presenting seasonal and traditional material on a stage decorated for the occasion.

Tickets are £25 and available from the See Tickets website .

The Grayston Unity is also organising a second mini-festival at venues across Halifax Town Centre and hosting a show by members of 90s indie superstars The Bluetones.

