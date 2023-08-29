The popular bar and music venue is moving to Horton Street into what used to be children's dancewear shop Zest, and extending into floors above and below the neighbouring space.

Previously crowned smallest music venue in the UK, it will be doubling in size when it moves to its new building and plans to open there in October.

Customers were welcomed to the Wesley Court premises for the last time on Sunday (August 27).

Michael Ainsworth with the happy couple who tied the knot at The Grayston Unity, April Caulfield and Will Stewart

Michael Ainsworth, who owns the bar and venue with Jess Ainsworth, said: “I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has helped to make this place the very special place that it has turned out to be.”

He and Jess have said their new premises will enable them to continue to grow and develop their cultural hub, of which they are “immensely proud”.

The couple say they want to move with The Grayston’s charm, quirkiness, and homely feel, but to a wider audience and in a prime location - a five-minute walk away from Halifax train station.

And they are hoping to expand what they offer, aiming for a venue for everything from theatre to cinema and community work, as well as music.

Before it closed at Wesley Court, The Grayston Unity hosted the wedding of a couple who got together there.