The Hatch: Calderdale cafe goes up for sale four years after opening as owner says 'time is right'

A cafe in a Calderdale town is up for sale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:11 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:12 GMT
The Hatch, on Bradford Road in Brighouse, is on the market, with its owner Kelly Barker citing “personal reasons” for the sale.

Posting on Facebook, she said: “the time is right to start a new journey”.

"The Hatch is a fantastic business and, for the right person, will bring much happiness and fulfilment to own!”

The Hatch in Brighouse is up for saleThe Hatch in Brighouse is up for sale
"Coming up to four years of being here has giving me so much joy and a sense of complete pride of making it such a success and what it is today.

"Alongside my amazing customers, who are so loyal, we have made it a lovely place to come and meet up with friends and this is what will be hard for me not seeing them daily.

"However the time is right for me to start a new journey and enjoy time with my amazing family who have supported me every step of the way.”

Anyone interested can email [email protected].

