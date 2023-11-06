A cafe in a Calderdale town is up for sale.

The Hatch, on Bradford Road in Brighouse, is on the market, with its owner Kelly Barker citing “personal reasons” for the sale.

Posting on Facebook, she said: “the time is right to start a new journey”.

"The Hatch is a fantastic business and, for the right person, will bring much happiness and fulfilment to own!”

"Coming up to four years of being here has giving me so much joy and a sense of complete pride of making it such a success and what it is today.

"Alongside my amazing customers, who are so loyal, we have made it a lovely place to come and meet up with friends and this is what will be hard for me not seeing them daily.

"However the time is right for me to start a new journey and enjoy time with my amazing family who have supported me every step of the way.”