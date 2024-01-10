The Makeup Club: Second shop in Halifax town centre's Woolshops shopping centre to close
Another shop in Halifax’s Woolshops is closing.
The Makeup Club has closing down signs up in its window including one saying it will shut at the end of this month.
It says: “Store closing end of January. Sorry for any inconvenience.”
The closure comes soon after House of Candles – which is opposite Makeup Club – also announced it was shutting this month.
According to a member of staff, that shop will shut as soon as all of the current stock is sold.