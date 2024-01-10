News you can trust since 1853
The Makeup Club: Second shop in Halifax town centre's Woolshops shopping centre to close

Another shop in Halifax’s Woolshops is closing.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Jan 2024
The Makeup Club has closing down signs up in its window including one saying it will shut at the end of this month.

It says: “Store closing end of January. Sorry for any inconvenience.”

The closure comes soon after House of Candles – which is opposite Makeup Club – also announced it was shutting this month.

According to a member of staff, that shop will shut as soon as all of the current stock is sold.

