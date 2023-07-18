News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Sally Harrison and John Towers first met at The Rushcart Inn and now John is landlord thereSally Harrison and John Towers first met at The Rushcart Inn and now John is landlord there
Sally Harrison and John Towers first met at The Rushcart Inn and now John is landlord there

The New Rushcart Inn: See inside cosy country Calderdale village pub transformed by couple who first met as customers there

A Calderdale couple have been giving blood, sweat and tears to transform a village pub where they first met.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST

Sally Harrison and John Towers were customers at The Rushcart Inn, on Town Gate in Sowerby, when they were introduced there six years ago.

John took over the pub and B and B as landlord last August and, with Sally’s help, has carried out a huge refurbishment including a whole new kitchen.

The family-friendly and cosy country pub has four en suite bedrooms which have been proving popular with guests from across the country and even abroad.

Sally has created bespoke visitor guides for guests and said they had one guest recently who had come from as far as Australia.

In the pub, they serve traditional pub food and have been hosting a range of entertainment from musicians to bingo nights.

"It's a real country pub with a community feel,” said Sally.

"People who haven't been in here for 10 years are coming back now.

"People are saying it's a lovely pub with great staff who can't do enough for you."

John and Sally are keen to work with other businesses in the area and are organising a networking evening at the pub next month.

It will take place on Wednesday, August 2 at 6.30pm at the pub and aims to offer the chance for business-owners to get together to discuss working together and offering support.

For more details about the event and the The New Rushcart, visit www.thenewrushcartinn.co.uk.

The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby

1. The New Rushcart Inn: See inside cosy country Calderdale village pub transformed by couple who first met as customers there

The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby

2. The New Rushcart Inn: See inside cosy country Calderdale village pub transformed by couple who first met as customers there

The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby

3. The New Rushcart Inn: See inside cosy country Calderdale village pub transformed by couple who first met as customers there

The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby

4. The New Rushcart Inn: See inside cosy country Calderdale village pub transformed by couple who first met as customers there

The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby Photo: Bruce Fiztgerald

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:CalderdalePeopleAustralia