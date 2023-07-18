A Calderdale couple have been giving blood, sweat and tears to transform a village pub where they first met.

Sally Harrison and John Towers were customers at The Rushcart Inn, on Town Gate in Sowerby, when they were introduced there six years ago.

John took over the pub and B and B as landlord last August and, with Sally’s help, has carried out a huge refurbishment including a whole new kitchen.

The family-friendly and cosy country pub has four en suite bedrooms which have been proving popular with guests from across the country and even abroad.

Sally has created bespoke visitor guides for guests and said they had one guest recently who had come from as far as Australia.

In the pub, they serve traditional pub food and have been hosting a range of entertainment from musicians to bingo nights.

"It's a real country pub with a community feel,” said Sally.

"People who haven't been in here for 10 years are coming back now.

"People are saying it's a lovely pub with great staff who can't do enough for you."

John and Sally are keen to work with other businesses in the area and are organising a networking evening at the pub next month.

It will take place on Wednesday, August 2 at 6.30pm at the pub and aims to offer the chance for business-owners to get together to discuss working together and offering support.

For more details about the event and the The New Rushcart, visit www.thenewrushcartinn.co.uk.

1 . The New Rushcart Inn: See inside cosy country Calderdale village pub transformed by couple who first met as customers there The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

2 . The New Rushcart Inn: See inside cosy country Calderdale village pub transformed by couple who first met as customers there The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

3 . The New Rushcart Inn: See inside cosy country Calderdale village pub transformed by couple who first met as customers there The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photo Sales

4 . The New Rushcart Inn: See inside cosy country Calderdale village pub transformed by couple who first met as customers there The Rushcart Inn, Sowerby Photo: Bruce Fiztgerald Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3