Bidders hoping to buy The Oddy’s, at King Cross, can take part in the live-streamed auction on Tuesday, May 16 at noon at a guide price of £100,000 to £120,000.

Auctioneers Auction House Manchester say: “This well-established public house has been a main stay of the local area for many years but it is now time for a new lease of life.

"The current tenant has advised they will be vacating prior to completion so a new owner may look to takeover the running of the pub themselves or possibly redevelop it.

The Oddy's at King Cross in Halifax

"In addition to the ground floor accommodation, we have been advised that the first floor offers a two bedroom self-contained apartment.”

The pub announced in December that it would be closing after what it described as “a hard couple of years” for the pub trade.

