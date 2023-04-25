News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Virgin media outage - thousands left without internet
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden to run for re-election in 2024
3 hours ago Big Brother reboot hosts revealed after months of speculation
5 hours ago Photographer captures stunning photos of Aurora Borealis over UK
6 hours ago Evacuation flights begin to bring British nationals home from Sudan
6 hours ago Only Fools & Horses actress dies aged 62

The Oddy's: Halifax pub ready for 'a new lease of life' going up for auction with guide price from £100,000

A Halifax pub is going up for sale at auction.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read

Bidders hoping to buy The Oddy’s, at King Cross, can take part in the live-streamed auction on Tuesday, May 16 at noon at a guide price of £100,000 to £120,000.

Auctioneers Auction House Manchester say: “This well-established public house has been a main stay of the local area for many years but it is now time for a new lease of life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The current tenant has advised they will be vacating prior to completion so a new owner may look to takeover the running of the pub themselves or possibly redevelop it.

The Oddy's at King Cross in HalifaxThe Oddy's at King Cross in Halifax
The Oddy's at King Cross in Halifax
Most Popular

"In addition to the ground floor accommodation, we have been advised that the first floor offers a two bedroom self-contained apartment.”

The pub announced in December that it would be closing after what it described as “a hard couple of years” for the pub trade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But, a few weeks later, it said it would be staying open “for the foreseeable future”.

Read More
HERE
Related topics:HalifaxManchester