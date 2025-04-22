The Piece Hall: New pizza restaurant and new bar open at iconic Halifax landmark

By Sarah Fitton
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
A new Italian restaurant has opened its doors in Halifax.

La Piazza is a new addition to The Piece Hall and is on the ground floor, where Blondin’s used to be.

Its menu features a variety of pizzas, “artisan gelato” with a mix of toppings, as well as a range of hot and cold drinks.

The new eatery has indoor and outdoor seating and is open seven days a week.

The new restaurant that has opened in Halifax's Piece Hall

And a new cask and craft beer bar has also opened at the historic landmark.

The Hop Yard is run by the same team who operate The Wine Barrel, also in The Piece Hall, and The Hourglass in Halifax’s Westgate Arcade.

It opened on Friday and posted that it had had a successful first weekend.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us for our opening weekend,” said a post on the bar’s social media.

"We’ve had a brilliant time welcoming you all.”

