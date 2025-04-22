Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Italian restaurant has opened its doors in Halifax.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

La Piazza is a new addition to The Piece Hall and is on the ground floor, where Blondin’s used to be.

Its menu features a variety of pizzas, “artisan gelato” with a mix of toppings, as well as a range of hot and cold drinks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new eatery has indoor and outdoor seating and is open seven days a week.

The new restaurant that has opened in Halifax's Piece Hall

And a new cask and craft beer bar has also opened at the historic landmark.

The Hop Yard is run by the same team who operate The Wine Barrel, also in The Piece Hall, and The Hourglass in Halifax’s Westgate Arcade.

It opened on Friday and posted that it had had a successful first weekend.

"Thank you to everyone who joined us for our opening weekend,” said a post on the bar’s social media.

"We’ve had a brilliant time welcoming you all.”