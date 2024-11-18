The Piece Hall: Popular Halifax ice-cream parlour and diner moves to new premises and reopens under a brand new name
Ice-cream parlour and diner Blondin’s is no longer in the top corner of the ground floor of the historic venue.
It has moved to the corner diagonally opposite and rebranded as The Astronomer Diner.
A sign up at the old Blondin’s premises says: “We have moved to a new location within The Piece Hall.
"Blondin’s has rebranded as The Astronomer Diner.
"We look forward to welcoming you.”
The new premises are where The Astronomer restaurant used to be until it shut in April.
The Courier had revealed prior to that closure that tough economic conditions for the hospitality and events industry meant The Piece Hall Trust was having to consider the closure of one of its four eateries.
The Astronomer was the third Halifax town centre restaurant to close in less than a month, following the closures of Pride and Provenance and Anatolia.
