Wild at Heart Menswear is the newest edition to The Piece Hall, offering a feast of retro and quirky pieces.

Owner Mark Crabtree has opened the shop after moving to the area with his family from Leighton Buzzard, where he ran a similar store.

When the opportunity to open a new boutique here arose, he decided to go for it.

“I call it an Aladdin’s cave of dapper menswear,” he said.

"What we sell is quite retro. If you’re looking for something different and not what you usually see on the high street then it’s for you.”

While it is early days, Mark said he has already had a lot of interest and been asked to provide the suits for a wedding party and the outfit for a man to wear to a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

As well as clothes, Wild at Heart Menswear sells shoes, hats and other accessories and Mark’s own novel ‘Shine Through the Gloom’.

