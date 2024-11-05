A toy and games shop in Halifax town centre has closed, with the owners revealing they are moving abroad.

Totally Awesome, in The Piece Hall, now has a notice on the door announcing the shop is now shut as the owners are moving overseas.

"Thank you for all your support and custom over the years,” adds the note from Aamir and Lisa.

The Courier revealed in June that the business was on the market and it is still listed as for sale for £19,950.

The listing says: “Ernest Wilson are pleased to bring to market this charming toys and games retailer which is located in a fantastic trading position within the world famous Piece Hall in Halifax, providing the business with masses of footfall.

"The business has been operated by our clients since 2019 who are now seeking to emigrate.

"The business trades in easy hours over seven days and achieves a turnover of £1,800 to £2,000 weekly whilst working on excellent profit margins.

"Our clients have a loyal customer base and have developed a strong reputation for sourcing and stocking a number of rare and popular toys, games and collectibles.

"Sensibly priced for quick sale due to pending emigration.”

The Totally Awesome premises are one of the largest in The Piece Hall, adds the listing, and is on the middle floor of the historic building.

It also says the owners have another site in York which is also up for sale.

If you have a story to share, contact us at [email protected].