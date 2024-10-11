Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hebden Bridge restaurant “born of a love for great vegetarian cooking” is shutting.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Retreat, on Market Street, is closing on Sunday, October 20.

Its owners have posted on social media that new owners are taking on the premises but their restaurant will no longer be open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After two great years serving this community with meat-free goodies and good vibes we will be closing The Retreat,” they said.

The Retreat in Hebden Bridge is closing

"We have really enjoyed meeting everyone and would love to see you before we close.

Read more:

"Once everything is finalised, we will introduce you to the new owners and let you know about their exciting plans.

"It's bitter sweet for us - we are looking forward to getting more time together to enjoy the valley but miss you guys already.

"Your support has made our dream a reality and we having nothing but gratitude for you all.”

If you have a story to share, email [email protected].