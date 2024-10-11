The Retreat: Owners of vegetarian restaurant in Calderdale town give 'bittersweet' announcement that they are shutting down with new owners taking over
The Retreat, on Market Street, is closing on Sunday, October 20.
Its owners have posted on social media that new owners are taking on the premises but their restaurant will no longer be open.
"After two great years serving this community with meat-free goodies and good vibes we will be closing The Retreat,” they said.
"We have really enjoyed meeting everyone and would love to see you before we close.
"Once everything is finalised, we will introduce you to the new owners and let you know about their exciting plans.
"It's bitter sweet for us - we are looking forward to getting more time together to enjoy the valley but miss you guys already.
"Your support has made our dream a reality and we having nothing but gratitude for you all.”
