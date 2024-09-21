She and her husband Mark heard that The Royal Oak Inn on Sowerby Street in Sowerby Bridge was closing earlier this year and decided to enquire about taking over the lease.

Linzi said her family have been customers there for many years, and her mum and dad were even married there back in 1983.

"We've been drinking in there for years, all our family have,” she said.

"My mum and dad got married in there and we've had family funerals in there.

"It's very close to our hearts."

This is the first pub Linzi and Mark, a surveyor, have run but Linzi has worked in hospitality previously as a barmaid at The Spring Rock Inn in Greetland.

The pub, which dates back to at least 1779, opened earlier this month and has had a positive response so far, she said.

It has a fresh new look inside and out following a refurbishment, is dog-friendly and offers a selection of hand-pulled beers, lagers, wines, spirits, and a choice of non alcoholic drinks.

It also shows live games being broadcast on Sky Sports and will be hosting live music events.

