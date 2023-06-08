News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election

The Shakespeare Deluxe Hotel and Restaurant: New hotel and eatery creating Caribbean corner with jerk chicken and reggae music in Halifax town centre

A Halifax hotel and restaurant is transporting part of the town centre to the Caribbean.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 18:00 BST- 1 min read

Serving up jerk chicken and plantains while playing reggae music, JB’s Caribbean Corner is a new venture by The Shakespeare Deluxe Hotel and Kitchen on Horton Street.

Customers can also enjoy fried dumplings, and rice and peas in the sunshine in the outside area next to The Shakespeare.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

General Manager Joseph Belibi said they started the new alfresco dining area at the weekend and have already had a great response.

Joseph Belibi, General Manager at The Shakespeare Deluxe Hotel and Kitchen, at his new alfresco dining area JB's Jerk YardJoseph Belibi, General Manager at The Shakespeare Deluxe Hotel and Kitchen, at his new alfresco dining area JB's Jerk Yard
Joseph Belibi, General Manager at The Shakespeare Deluxe Hotel and Kitchen, at his new alfresco dining area JB's Jerk Yard
Most Popular

It is open from 12.30pm until 5pm every day.

A host of different Caribbean creations are also available in the hotel’s restaurant, alongside other classic dishes.

For more information, visit the hotel’s website.

Earlier this week, the Courier reported how a new restaurant offering vegan and vegetarian delights is opening in Halifax town centre.

The new venture serves jerk chicken, rice and peas, plantains and moreThe new venture serves jerk chicken, rice and peas, plantains and more
The new venture serves jerk chicken, rice and peas, plantains and more

Brunch house Fuel Shack, on Northgate, will open on Saturday (June 10) and will be open from 8am until 6pm daily.

Read More
HERE
Related topics:RestaurantHalifaxCaribbean