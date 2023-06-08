Serving up jerk chicken and plantains while playing reggae music, JB’s Caribbean Corner is a new venture by The Shakespeare Deluxe Hotel and Kitchen on Horton Street.

Customers can also enjoy fried dumplings, and rice and peas in the sunshine in the outside area next to The Shakespeare.

General Manager Joseph Belibi said they started the new alfresco dining area at the weekend and have already had a great response.

Joseph Belibi, General Manager at The Shakespeare Deluxe Hotel and Kitchen, at his new alfresco dining area JB's Jerk Yard

It is open from 12.30pm until 5pm every day.

A host of different Caribbean creations are also available in the hotel’s restaurant, alongside other classic dishes.

For more information, visit the hotel’s website.

The new venture serves jerk chicken, rice and peas, plantains and more