Calderdale Council’s planning committee approved Johal Empire Ltd’s proposals for a change of use of The Shant on Shay Lane in Holmfield.

The company are planning a showroom for selling uPVC windows and doors and other other products including decking, paving, artificial turf, fencing, fascias, soffits and cladding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers said the proposal was “relatively small in scale” and it would be contained within the existing building.

The Shant at Holmfield in Halifax

The three homes will be built at the back of the building.

Sixteen letters of objection were received by the council about the application, voicing concerns about noise and disruption during work, loss of parking, loss of light and privacy, impact on wildlife and habitat, and flooding.

A planning statement submitted with the application stated a company wanted to relocate there from Queensbury to expand its business and keep their current client base, and the building was ideal.

The Shant had now been empty for nine months and “it is very unlikely that it will ever be a public house again”, said the statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Langley of Langley Architectural, who was acting for the planning permission applicants, said: “The mixed use proposal will ensure the upkeep of the property, providing additional jobs and housing in the local area.”