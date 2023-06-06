Samantha Byrne and Will Parry are the new Landlady and Cellar and Events Manager at The Shepherd’s Rest at Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge, and say they have had an incredible response since taking over at the end of May.

They have given the pub a facelift, making better use of the space inside and creating a large beer garden outside.

Will, who used to run The Puzzle Hall Inn in Sowerby Bridge, said: “We wanted to create a proper Yorkshire boozer that is a hub for the community.

Samantha Byrne and Will Parry at the Shepherd's Rest, Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge.

"Old regulars have been returning in droves.

"We’ve got the best real ales from the North of England and we’re looking to start providing food from July. It’ll be proper food – pie and peas and some curries.”

The pair have started coffee mornings every Friday so the team can get to know the community, and are hoping to restore the pub as a regular meeting place for Halifax Rugby League supporters.

Will said their research has shown that people in the area seem to be going out earlier and going home earlier so the pub is hoping to provide more afternoon and evening entertainment, including garden parties with DJs setting up in the beer garden.

Shepherd's Rest, Bolton Brow, Sowerby Bridge.

