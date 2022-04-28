The shops Halifax used to have - how many do you remember?

But there’s plenty of shops from bygone Halifax that will sadly never return.
Here's a reminder of shops that could be seen on the high street a few years ago.
1. Thorntons
Thorntons announced they were closing all their shops in March 2021, and it no longer stands on Halifax's high street.
2. Gamestation
A decade ago Gamestation could be seen in the parade of shops in Woolshops. It closed in 2012.
3. Adams
Clothing store Adams used to sit next to Boots on Market Street selling childrenswear. The company went into administration in the late 2000s and it is currently a shoezone.
4. Pandora
Pandora Halifax no longer has a location on Woolshops in Halifax. Instead Lister Horsfall Jewellery stands in its place.