The Star in Greetland: Calderdale village pub makes welcome return after being shut for almost two years

A Calderdale village pub has reopened.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 09:33 BST

The Star, on Lindwell in Greetland, is serving pints once more after being shut for nearly two years.

The pub posted yesterday (Thursday) that its team are “ready to welcome old and new customers with a smile” and that people have already been visiting, enjoying its patio in the sunshine.

The dog-friendly pub is understood to have undergone a renovation and is open from 4pm Monday to Thursday, from 2pm on Fridays and from noon on Saturdays and Sundays.

The pub is open once more
The pub is open once more
The Star in GreetlandThe Star in Greetland
The Star in Greetland
