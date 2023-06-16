The Star, on Lindwell in Greetland, is serving pints once more after being shut for nearly two years.

The pub posted yesterday (Thursday) that its team are “ready to welcome old and new customers with a smile” and that people have already been visiting, enjoying its patio in the sunshine.

The dog-friendly pub is understood to have undergone a renovation and is open from 4pm Monday to Thursday, from 2pm on Fridays and from noon on Saturdays and Sundays.

The pub is open once more