The Telegraph 500 best pubs: Halifax pub named by national newspaper as one of the best in England

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
A national newspaper’s pub expert has included a Halifax tavern in his list of the best pubs in the country.

The Cross Keys, in Siddal, is among The Telegraph’s 500 Best Pubs in England.

The list was compiled by the paper’s Will Hawkes, who has been writing about pubs for decades and visited thousands of inns across the UK.

The Cross Keys is also listed as Number 4 in West Yorkshire.

The Cross Keys in Siddal has been included in the list

In May, Halifax and Calderdale CAMRA named the the pub ‘Pub of the Year’ for the fourth time.

Speaking then, landlord Hugh Kirby – who took over the pub in December 2012 - said: “I am beyond proud of our team for keeping the standards and ethos of ‘The Keys’ as they should be.

"I would like to thank our lovely customers for their continued support as without them we wouldn't be able embody what a traditional pub is all about.”

