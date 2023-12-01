News you can trust since 1853
The Toll House: New coffee and doughnut shop opens in Calderdale village

There is a new place to pick up some tasty treats in Ripponden.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:08 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:30 GMT
The Toll House Coffee and Doughnut Shop has opened on Halifax Road, offering sweet treats, hot drinks and milkshakes.

They make their doughnuts fresh every day and have have all sorts of flavours to try.

The team posed: “If you’ve not been in to Ripponden lately then come down and check out some new shops – not just ours but there’s a few other exciting new shops that have opened in the past few weeks and a few more to open in the coming weeks.”

