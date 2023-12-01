The Toll House: New coffee and doughnut shop opens in Calderdale village
There is a new place to pick up some tasty treats in Ripponden.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Toll House Coffee and Doughnut Shop has opened on Halifax Road, offering sweet treats, hot drinks and milkshakes.
They make their doughnuts fresh every day and have have all sorts of flavours to try.
The team posed: “If you’ve not been in to Ripponden lately then come down and check out some new shops – not just ours but there’s a few other exciting new shops that have opened in the past few weeks and a few more to open in the coming weeks.”