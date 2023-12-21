The Watchmakers: Swanky new bar and grill has opened in Halifax town centre
A swish new bar has opened in Halifax town centre.
The Watchmakers is on Cheapside where The Cat and Fiddle, also known as Brass Cat, used to be.
The swanky new venue’s drinks include an extensive cocktail menu and it will soon also be offering food.
The bar officially opened on December 15.
For more information, search for The Watchmakers bar and grill on Facbeook or Instagram.