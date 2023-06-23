News you can trust since 1853
The Wellness Centre: How Halifax court cells have been transformed into wellbeing rooms - from brow bars to counselling spaces

They used to house those awaiting justice but now Halifax’s decades-old prison cells are being used to boost people’s wellbeing.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:00 BST

O and C Management Services has transformed what was Halifax Magistrates Court on Harrison Road into The Wellness Centre.

Sharing the premises with Calderdale Music, the centre has 19 space – including some inside what used to be the court’s cells.

There are already a host of health practitioners making use of the new centre, including a tattoo artist, counsellors, brow artist and a cupping therapist.

Nick Holdsworth, Director at O and C Management Services, said: “Creating a better place to live and work for everyone in Halifax has always been my burning passion.

"I believe that a thriving community is built on a foundation of wellbeing and better environmental development. That's why our recent project – The Wellness Centre – is a crucial step towards realising that vision.

"The Wellness Centre stands as a testament to our commitment to nurturing the physical, mental, and emotional health of our fellow citizens. By repurposing the old courthouse, we have transformed a symbol of judgment and legal processes into a haven of rejuvenation and personal growth.

"In this vibrant space, individuals can access a comprehensive range of services, from counselling and wellness classes to beauty and physiotherapy programs.

"My ultimate goal is to create an environment where everyone in Halifax can thrive and lead fulfilling lives. By providing a hub for self-care and personal development, The Wellness Centre is a beacon of hope and transformation.

"Together, we can build a brighter future, one that elevates the spirit of our town and leaves a lasting legacy of wellness for generations to come."

The Harrison Road courthouse and adjoining former police station opened in 1900, having previously been located at Halifax Town Hall.

Many notorious local criminals passed through the courts, which were the scene of thousands of cases and also the location of the town’s Quarter Sessions when more serious trials took place.

Some prisoners tried to escape but not many made it. The most famous getaway was in 1902 by the escapologist Houdini, who was performing locally.

He was bound and manacled before being placed naked in a locked cell below the court only to set himself free within minutes.

The court closed in 2016.

The Wellness Centre in Halifax

The Wellness Centre in Halifax

Work is still underway to transform so they can be used for a new purpose

Work is still underway to transform so they can be used for a new purpose

The Wellness Centre in Halifax

The Wellness Centre in Halifax

The Wellness Centre in Halifax

The Wellness Centre in Halifax

