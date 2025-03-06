A £350,000 refurbishment has been carried out at The Westgate, on the corner of Westgate and Union Street, by Star Pubs so that the pub can reopen today.

Brett Watson-Davies, who grew up in Dewsbury, is taking the helm as the new landlord and the reopening has created six new jobs.

The revamp has maintained the pub’s traditional look outside, in keeping with the building’s Grade II listed status and eighteenth-century origins, and has transformed the inside with a stylish, contemporary new décor.

Acoustic music, a quiz, sports screenings and themed events are planned at the pub.

Brett says the response to The Westgate’s reopening has been “terrific”.

"There’s lots of excitement, particularly from former customers, who are keen to see the changes,” he said

"I’m lucky to have recruited a brilliant team. We’re thrilled to be opening the doors and showing people the transformation.”

Grant Morgan-Tolworthy, Star Pubs operations director for Yorkshire, added: “The area around the Piece Hall continues to go from strength-to-strength and we’re delighted to be playing our part by bringing The Westgate back to life.

"It’s ideally placed to serve anyone visiting Halifax and, with that in the mind, we’ve designed the pub to have a broad appeal and something for everyone.”

The Westgate will open from 11am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and from 11am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Westgate dates back to the 18th century and was originally two houses with an attached weaving wing.

At one stage it became two separate pubs but then merged with the former Town Hall Tavern in the 1960s.

The building still has two cellars.

