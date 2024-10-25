The Winterburn: Opening date announced for Halifax pub in idyllic setting after renovation
A Halifax pub is reopening today (Friday).
The Winterburn, on Winterburn Lane in Warley, has new landlords and will welcome customers once more from 4pm.
Complimentary curry and rice will be served from 7pm.
The new licensees have carried out a renovation of the pub, which they describe as in an “idyllic setting located at the top of Winterburn Hill”.
They say they hope to have returned The Winterburn to its “former glory”.
Announcing their takeover of the pub in August, they said: “With over 20 years experience in the trade, we look forward to meeting all the locals and new customers.”
