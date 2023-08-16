"We will be running in-person workshops for adults and children and also be doing children’s parties.

Rebecca Christensen opened The Crystal Studio in Holmfield Mills at the start of the month, having started the business during the Covid lockdown.

"I was a single mum of three girls that needed to work from home," she said.

"We started in lockdown and by doing online sales on social media we have organically built up to a healthy following online and now a shop.

Shop owner Rebecca Christensen

"The business has been going for three years from home. Purely selling on the website and social media.

"We do two live streams a week on Facebook and Instagram and have been consistently showing up in our group every day educating and inspiring people with beautiful crystals, which is why I believe the business has had the growth it has."

Rebecca said she was apprehensive to move into premises having been working at home with no overheads of rent or staff.

"I’ve employed two ladies and taken on a lease in the same month," she said.

The Crystal Studio in Holmfield Mills

"But I needed more space to expand and decided to take a leap of faith.

"I’m massively into manifesting and self-belief, so needed to practice what I preach.

"I’ve wanted to move for 18 months and now feels right.

"Crystals are becoming more popular and there's hardly any shops doing them. There’s a definite gap in the market."

The Crystal Studio in Holmfield Mills

Rebecca says she has big plans for the business over the next three years.

"I’m passionate about natural healing and educating people," she said.

"I want to get into schools and educate kids on positive mindset, meditation, affirmations and crystals as they have helped my own daughters. It will be a life skill they will carry into adulthood.

"Crystals have helped so many people I know on a physical and emotional level and I want spread the word.

"Moving into premises felt like the natural progression to get in front of more people. I already do an online membership called the Crystal Geeks and do weekly workshops on Zoom.

"We will be running in-person workshops for adults and children and also be doing children’s parties.