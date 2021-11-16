These Wetherspoon pubs in Calderdale have won in Loo of the Year Awards

The White Hart in Station Approach, Todmorden.

The Richard Oastler in Bethal Street, Brighouse and The Commercial Inn in Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, together with The Barum Top Inn in Rawson Street and The Percy Shaw in Broad Street, both in Halifax, and The White Hart in Station Approach, Todmorden have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The Percy Shaw in Broad Street, Halifax

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The White Hart, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Rebecca Bentley.

Rebecca said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."

The Loo of the Year Awards 2021 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at these pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.