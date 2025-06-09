'This chapter is coming to an end': Shop that has been in Halifax for more than 40 years shuts down

By Sarah Fitton
Published 9th Jun 2025, 11:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A shop which first opened in Halifax more than 40 years ago has closed.

Cycle Gear Halifax, on Horton Street, shut on Friday.

The team said it had been a “difficult decision” and thanked customers for their support.

"After much reflection and many avenues explored, we have made the difficult decision to close our shop,” says a statement on the shop’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cycle Gear on Horton Street in Halifax has closedCycle Gear on Horton Street in Halifax has closed
Cycle Gear on Horton Street in Halifax has closed

"This chapter is coming to an end but not without deep gratitude for your loyalty, support and kindness over the years.

"It has been an honour to serve the cycling community of Halifax since we first opened our New Road shop in 1984, and we're all incredibly thankful for the memories we've shared and the community we've built together.

"Your support has meant the world to us.

"To all our customers who have turned into friends, we want to thank you sincerely for being with us every step of the way.”

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice