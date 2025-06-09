A shop which first opened in Halifax more than 40 years ago has closed.

Cycle Gear Halifax, on Horton Street, shut on Friday.

The team said it had been a “difficult decision” and thanked customers for their support.

"After much reflection and many avenues explored, we have made the difficult decision to close our shop,” says a statement on the shop’s website.

"This chapter is coming to an end but not without deep gratitude for your loyalty, support and kindness over the years.

"It has been an honour to serve the cycling community of Halifax since we first opened our New Road shop in 1984, and we're all incredibly thankful for the memories we've shared and the community we've built together.

"Your support has meant the world to us.

"To all our customers who have turned into friends, we want to thank you sincerely for being with us every step of the way.”