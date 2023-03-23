News you can trust since 1853
This is the new business opening where popular Halifax town centre shoe shop Pediwear was

A new business is opening in Halifax town centre’s Westgate Arcade.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 18:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 18:32 GMT

Hidden Hearing is moving into where Pediwear Shoes used to be.

The firm’s services include hearing tests, hearing aids and wax removal.

Posters on the shop windows say: “We look forward to welcoming you soon for all your hearing care needs.”

The new business is moving into a space in Westgate Arcade in Halifax
Rennovations looks to be being carried out inside.

Popular shoe shop Pediwear shut it’s Halifax store last summer.

To find out more about Hidden Heading, visit its website at https://www.hiddenhearing.co.uk/

Halifax