This is the new business opening where popular Halifax town centre shoe shop Pediwear was

Hidden Hearing is moving into where Pediwear Shoes used to be.

The firm’s services include hearing tests, hearing aids and wax removal.

Posters on the shop windows say: “We look forward to welcoming you soon for all your hearing care needs.”

The new business is moving into a space in Westgate Arcade in Halifax

Rennovations looks to be being carried out inside.

Popular shoe shop Pediwear shut it’s Halifax store last summer.

