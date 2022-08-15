This is when Aldi in Elland will re-open its doors following refurbishment

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into further improving its stores and services across the UK, and is based on feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The Project Fresh renovations have been ongoing since 2018.

The new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh British meat and fish, as well as its various popular products, and a new and improved Food to Go section.

The store employs 35 members of the local community, and the refurbishment will create five additional jobs.

Aldi store, Huddersfield Road, Elland.

