Ninety-one town centre businesses have dressed their shop windows pink to show how much Hebden Bridge cares about the cause.

There are 131 businesses in Hebden Bridge that have collections boxes to allow people to donate.

Founder of Coffee Cali in Bridge Gate, Jan Garvey, who lives near Hebden Bridge, organised the initiative after her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Shops in Hebden Bridge go pink for breast cancer awareness month.

Jan said: “I devised the original duck race so I knew if it was fun and for a good cause people would get involved so I thought I’d try again to get Hebden Bridge involved, I just went into shops telling them what I wanted, to dress their shop windows Pink, and take a collection box for the month of October which is Best Cancer Awareness month.”

Seasontech Limited have donated £100 for the best dressed window, which was announced to be Fleur De Lys.

