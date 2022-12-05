The business has been operated under management by Ossett Brewery for the last 14 years and their offer has been 100% wet and focussed on cask ale sales and the community market.

The freehold of Shepherds Rest is available to purchase at a price of £250,000. Alternatively, Ossett Brewery would be prepared to enter into a new 10 year lease if the right terms can be agreed with the purchaser.

The property has prominent main road positioning and sits on the edge of the popular town centre of Sowerby Bridge. The traditional pub boasts character features throughout, as well as a spacious managers flat that includes three good sized bedrooms. To the second floor there is derelict accommodation included four large rooms and a partly fitted bathroom.

Simon Hall, Director and Head of Agency North said, “This property offers every option:- a freehold trading Pub, a development/conversion opportunity or an investment with a superb multiple operator as your Tenant.”

For further information or to arrange a viewing contact Fleurets 0113 234 0304 or email [email protected]

