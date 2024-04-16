Thorntons: Halifax town centre shop which has been closed for three years finally has a new tenant
After three years, a Halifax town centre shop is finally coming back into use.
What used to be Thorntons in The Woolshops will be reopening as a mobile phone shop.
There is a sign up in the window saying Cell Buddy will be “coming soon”, offering phone repairs.
Thorntons announced it was closing stores, including the Halifax town centre, branch in 2021.
