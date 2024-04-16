Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

What used to be Thorntons in The Woolshops will be reopening as a mobile phone shop.

There is a sign up in the window saying Cell Buddy will be “coming soon”, offering phone repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorntons announced it was closing stores, including the Halifax town centre, branch in 2021.