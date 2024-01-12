News you can trust since 1853
Thoughtful Spot: Beloved Halifax children's book shop up for sale as owners make 'difficult decision' to move on

A popular Halifax book shop is for sale.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 12th Jan 2024, 18:54 GMT
Owners of children’s book shop The Thoughtful Spot, in Skircoat Green, say they have made the “difficult decision” to move on.

They are hoping to pass it on to someone else who will want to continue the business as a book shop and will be keeping the shop open as usual for now.

Kevin and Gabrielle McCallion opened the shop three years ago.

The Thoughtful Spot, in Skircoat Green in Halifax, is up for saleThe Thoughtful Spot, in Skircoat Green in Halifax, is up for sale
They have posted on Facebook: “Wwe would like to take the opportunity to thank our lovely loyal customers who have supported us over the last three years- it’s been a dream come true!

"We have, however, made the difficult decision that it’s time for a new chapter and we will be stepping away from The Thoughtful Spot early in 2024.

"We are hoping to pass the business on and give someone else an opportunity to sell books to the wonderful people of Skircoat Green.”

