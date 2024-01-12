Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Owners of children’s book shop The Thoughtful Spot, in Skircoat Green, say they have made the “difficult decision” to move on.

They are hoping to pass it on to someone else who will want to continue the business as a book shop and will be keeping the shop open as usual for now.

Kevin and Gabrielle McCallion opened the shop three years ago.

They have posted on Facebook: “Wwe would like to take the opportunity to thank our lovely loyal customers who have supported us over the last three years- it’s been a dream come true!

"We have, however, made the difficult decision that it’s time for a new chapter and we will be stepping away from The Thoughtful Spot early in 2024.