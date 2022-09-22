Tickets nearly sold out for awards celebrating businesses in Calderdale
Tickets have nearly sold out for the Business for Calderdale Awards which is set to take place next month.
The awards will take place on Thursday, October 13 at The Venue, Barkisland celebrating the achievements of businesses in the borough over the last year.
The Business for Calderdale Awards will celebrate the achievements of the borough’s businesses and shines a spotlight on those who have pivoted, and gone above and beyond.
Nick Worsnop, Chair of Business for Calderdale said: “We felt it important to reintroduce the Business Awards in 2022 but we didn’t anticipate how quickly tables would sell out. We only have a few tables left.
"We believe this is a reflection of the appetite for Calderdale to celebrate the brilliant businesses and their determination, innovation and resilience.”
Tickets for the awards are available at www.businessforcalderdale.co.uk or email [email protected] for more information.
The finalists for the 2022 Business for Calderdale Awards are:
New Business of the Year sponsored by Chadwick Lawrence
Crust and Crumb 77 Ltd
Full Circle Funerals
The Digital DRA
SME of the Year sponsored by PiB
Andy Thornton
British Recycled Plastic
Siddall & Hilton Products
Manufacturer of the Year
Faulkner Moulds
TEV Limited
Employer of the Year sponsored by Riley & Co
Covéa
Craggs Energy
CP Media
Promotion of Calderdale sponsored by Dean Clough
Holdsworth House
The Piece Hall
Todmorden Information Centre
Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Witt UK
Chris Bingham
Claire O’Connor
Dominc Walsh
Covid Resilience sponsored by CMBC
Angelcare Residential
Baby Ballet
Freightlink