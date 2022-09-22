Tickets nearly sold out for awards celebrating businesses in Calderdale

The awards will take place on Thursday, October 13 at The Venue, Barkisland celebrating the achievements of businesses in the borough over the last year.

The Business for Calderdale Awards will celebrate the achievements of the borough’s businesses and shines a spotlight on those who have pivoted, and gone above and beyond.

Nick Worsnop, Chair of Business for Calderdale said: “We felt it important to reintroduce the Business Awards in 2022 but we didn’t anticipate how quickly tables would sell out. We only have a few tables left.

Headline Sponsor Wim Batist from BCA Group with Nick Worsnop, Chair of Business for Calderdale

"We believe this is a reflection of the appetite for Calderdale to celebrate the brilliant businesses and their determination, innovation and resilience.”

Tickets for the awards are available at www.businessforcalderdale.co.uk or email [email protected] for more information.

The finalists for the 2022 Business for Calderdale Awards are:

New Business of the Year sponsored by Chadwick Lawrence

Crust and Crumb 77 Ltd

Full Circle Funerals

The Digital DRA

SME of the Year sponsored by PiB

Andy Thornton

British Recycled Plastic

Siddall & Hilton Products

Manufacturer of the Year

Faulkner Moulds

TEV Limited

Employer of the Year sponsored by Riley & Co

Covéa

Craggs Energy

CP Media

Promotion of Calderdale sponsored by Dean Clough

Holdsworth House

The Piece Hall

Todmorden Information Centre

Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Witt UK

Chris Bingham

Claire O’Connor

Dominc Walsh

Covid Resilience sponsored by CMBC

Angelcare Residential

Baby Ballet