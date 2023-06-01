News you can trust since 1853
"To have reached a year is a massive achievement" - Children's play space in Halifax set to celebrate first anniversary in business

Halifax play space The Spinning Top is set to celebrate its first anniversary in business later this month.
By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Jun 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read

The Wainstalls-based business hosts four hour play sessions for small groups, including for babies up to children aged six.

Local interior designer Lynsey Ford, winner of BBC Interior Design Masters 2021, helped to transform what was a tired office in one of Calderdale’s old mills, set in the Luddenden Valley, into a fun, calm and beautiful play space.

Melissa Edge, who founded The Spinning Top in November 2021 and opened the business on June 6 last year, is a mother of two boys. Her vision was to create a calm but fun and engaging environment for young children, where play can be enjoyed with some of the leading wooden toy brands.

The Spinning TopThe Spinning Top
"To have reached a year is a massive achievement in such difficult time for businesses, especially new businesses,” she said.

"It is fantastic, and we are so grateful to all our customers who have supported us over the last year, and to new ones who come and play with us every day.

"To be providing a space where our children can play safely, all in eyes sight, with toys that inspire play, creative, imaginative play, where there are opportunities for STEM learning, and to inspire Montessori Concepts is fantastic.

"Watching you enjoy all your time here has just been a joy.”

The Spinning TopThe Spinning Top
The business is planning a new shop selling toys played with in the space, gifts, tea-time sessions, co-working sessions, partnerships with other businesses and to provide

family yoga, music, and crafty sessions.

The Spinning TopThe Spinning Top
The Spinning TopThe Spinning Top
Related topics:HalifaxBBCCalderdale