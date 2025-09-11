To let: Former Oddjobs building in Brighouse town centre goes up for rent

A town centre building that was home to a Brighouse favourite has gone up for rent.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building on Briggate was once home to Oddjobs, a business that sold building and DIY products.

The business closed back in 2018 and since then a number of plans have been submitted and a full transformation of the building has taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four storey commercial premises is to let with Ernest Wilson.

The building on Briggate was once home to Oddjobs.

The site is approximately 10,000 sq ft across four floors with the recent refurbishment including a rebuilt basement and new roof, shop fronts, windows and doors.

The listing with Ernest Wilson says: “An exceptional opportunity to acquire substantial, well-positioned premises in the heart of Brighouse Town Centre, directly opposite the brand-new 40-stall Town Market, part of the multi-million pound Brighouse Deal redevelopment initiative.

“Planning permission has been granted for conversion into a restaurant and bar with seven letting rooms above.”

"However, given its size and prime location, the premises are equally suited to a range of alternative uses - such as retail, medical practice, or veterinary hospital - (subject to any necessary consents)."

For more information visit www.ernest-wilson.co.uk