“To win a national award like this is amazing" - Halifax business ARTventurers wins at the What’s on 4 Kids Awards 2023
Vicky Rossi is the owner of ARTventurers Halifax, who run art and creative play classes, events and parties for babies, toddlers and children in Halifax, Cullingworth and Queensbury and other areas.
ARTventurers was named the Most Loved Baby Activity 2023 in the awards, which are voted for by parents who attend clubs and classes of all shapes and sizes across the county.
It was also awarded Highly Commended in the categories of Most Loved Party Entertainment and Most Loved Academic/Creative Activity 2023.
Vicky said: “To win a national award like this is amazing for the whole of the ARTventurers Team.”
"Our dedicated baby art programme is all about getting babies involved in art and creative play from a really early age as art has so many fantastic benefits for our mini artists.
"Through first painting experiences and having the opportunity to explore different materials and art techniques our babies are developinginvaluable skills and confidence for life and to be voted Most Loved Baby Activity 2023 in the UK shows how much parents love our classes andwhat we do.”
Vicky started her ARTventurers journey in October 2021 and since then has grown more classes throughout the area.
“I’m really proud of everything that I’ve achieved in my business journey so far,” said Vicky “and to win these awards really is a fantastic end to what has been a really exciting year!”
ARTventurers Halifax runs art classes for babies and children in central Halifax, Queensbury, Cullingworth, Coley and Brighouse.