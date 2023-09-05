News you can trust since 1853
Todmorden business fined £200,000 after explosion left three staff with serious injuries

A manufacturing company in Todmorden has been fined £200,000 after workers were seriously injured by an explosion.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 15:49 BST
Three workers at Weir Minerals Europe Limited sustained burns while operating a furnace at the firm’s site on Halifax Road in Todmorden on February 25, 2020.

They had been melting a large amount of steel before an explosion took place in the furnace. It had most likely been caused by water entering the furnace while the workers were adding in the scrap metal.

The three men suffered burns to their faces, heads and backs. There was also resulting damage to the surrounding equipment.

Weir Minerals' base in TodmordenWeir Minerals' base in Todmorden
A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that Weir Minerals Europe Limited was aware of the risk associated with wet scrap metal being added to the furnace. However the protection from rain that was in place at the time of the incident was not adequately implemented and maintained.

Weir Minerals Europe Limited pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2 (1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974. The company was fined £200,000 and ordered to pay £6,095 in costs at Bradford and Keighley Magistrates’ Court on 5 September 2023.

HSE inspector Jackie Ferguson commented: “This was a serious incident that could so easily have been avoided. Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

