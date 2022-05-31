Todmorden butcher creates special sausages to celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Nick Fielden, who has a stall in Todmorden Market, has produced a sausage combining flavours of all four home nations to mark the occasion.
"I just thought what can we do for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, and I thought we'll do a four nations one," he said.
"So you've got English steak, Scottish haggis, Welsh leeks and Irish Guinness.
"It's well-balanced. I experimented with it at home before selling them and it just worked.
"I tried some with my family and they're proving popular with customers.
"I'm going to sell them until the jubilee weekend, but if they prove popular I'll just carry on doing them."
