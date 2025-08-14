Todmorden in Bloom's 'sponsor a planter' initiative helps keep town “colourful, full of plants and pollination"

Todmorden Town Crier Antony Law has sponsored a planter in the town centre to keep the town “colourful, full of plants and pollination.”

The planter is at the town hall and was planted by the Todmorden in Bloom (TIB) group.

It is part of a yearly initiative brought by the group in which Todmorden businesses are invited to “keep our town colourful, full of plants and pollination.”

Antony said: “This year, as the Town Crier, I have sponsored a planter by the Friends Of Todmorden Town Hall for passers by to enjoy, be it on foot or by car.

“This is a small token of thanks to the ladies of TIB as well as adding a spot of colour to the heart of our town for all townspeople and visitors alike to enjoy.”

Sponsoring the planter coincided with a fundraising campaign by the Prevent Breast Cancer charity called ‘Paint Your Town Pink.’

The campaign sees people in local communities arrange pink-themed events, including pink shop windows, cake sales, community events, and parades.

More information about the campaign can be found here.

In October last year, the TIB group won gold at the Britain in Bloom national awards.

There had been 52 finalists from across the country who were nominated to the finals after competing in regional and national competitions.

It had been 16 years since the group had last qualified for the Britain in Bloom finals, and the gold award coincided with its 25th anniversary year.

The group was visited by Yorkshire in Bloom judges early in July.