A Todmorden pub is flushed with success after being recognised in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The White Hart in Station Approach, which is currently up for sale, has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The White Hart, Todmorden

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The White Hart, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Rebecca Bentley.

She said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at The White Hart have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.