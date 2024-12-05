Todmorden Town Council has confirmed the location of the new interim Banking Hub which will provide cash deposit and withdrawal services for customers Monday to Friday.

The new interim Banking Hub – expected to begin operating in January 2025 – will be located at Todmorden College and will be open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm.

This will be a temporary site for the Banking Hub before a permanent location is found in the town centre.

The confirmation of the interim Banking Hub’s location follows an assessment conducted by Cash Access UK, which was requested by Todmorden Town Council after criticism from members of the public over a lack of face-to-face banking being available in Todmorden.

Todmorden Town Council has confirmed a new interim Banking Hub will be set up at Todmorden College, and is expected to open in January 2025. Picture: Google

Some of the data used to inform the assessment included identifying the next nearest bank branch and the cost and duration of a bus journey for customers to access it.

Coun Tyler Hanley, Town Council lead campaigner for the Banking Hub, said: "The confirmation of the interim Banking Hub is a step in the right direction. Reliable access to cash is so important for our town's shops, pubs, cafes and small businesses, while for many people being able to speak to another person face-to-face can make a world of difference.

"Todmorden's Town Council has been fighting for the return of dedicated, in-person banking facilities ever since the last bank branch closed last year, and we will continue to campaign for better services in Todmorden. This is the right decision for local residents and retailers and we look forward to seeing the Banking Hub up and running in the New Year."

Banking Hubs are owned by Cash Access UK and operated by the Post Office. Todmorden Banking Hub will enable customers to talk face-to-face with a representative from their banking provider on the day their bank is in the hub.

Access to Cash UK said of the Banking Hubs: "Customers of all major banks and building societies can carry out regular cash transactions, Monday to Friday. The Hubs also offer a Community Banker service where customers can talk to their own bank about more complicated banking issues. The Community Bankers work on rotation, with a different bank available on each day of the week. Community Bankers are usually provided by the banks with the most customers in the local area."