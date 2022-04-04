Todmorden Town Council offers grants to celebrate Platinum Jubilee

The Jubilee, which marks the Queen's 70 years of service, will be celebrated over a four-day bank holiday weekend from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June 2022 and celebratory events taking place in Todmorden over that weekend will be eligible for funding.

Coun Denis Skelton said “We have made a pot of £2,500 available to help the citizens of Todmorden mark and celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. Whether you are planning a street party, a tea dance, or any other kind of celebration, we look forward to hearing all about it."

Applications can be submitted to the Town Council now for grants of up to £500 for events organised by constituted groups and £100 for individuals or un-constituted groups who are organising an event for the benefit of the wider community or residents of Todmorden.

Todmorden Town Hall.

The closing date for applications will be Monday, April 18.

Application forms along with full terms and conditions of the grant are available to download now on the Town Council’s website or paper copies can be requested from the Town Clerk’s office on 01706 318132